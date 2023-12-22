WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 54 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WFA Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 0.4% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

FDX opened at $247.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.71 and its 200 day moving average is $253.80. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

