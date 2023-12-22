Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $600.14 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $583.37 and its 200 day moving average is $537.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.
View Our Latest Report on Adobe
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Tesla’s bold rally: Promising pattern as it overcomes roadblocks
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.