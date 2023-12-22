SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 1,503 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

