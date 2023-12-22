Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

