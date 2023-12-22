Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $121.02 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.5% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $121,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 16.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.2% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.6% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $407.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.81 and a 200-day moving average of $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

