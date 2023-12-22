OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 362 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $407.77 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $410.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.00.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

