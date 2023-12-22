Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295,252 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 273,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,437,786. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

