Martin Capital Advisors LLP Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

SYK traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $297.72. 57,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,518. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $239.62 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

