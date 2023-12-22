Martin Capital Advisors LLP Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. The stock had a trading volume of 509,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $144.40.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

