Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.6% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.52. The company had a trading volume of 218,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,922. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

