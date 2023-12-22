Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 849 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $83.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $83.47.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
