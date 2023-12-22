Summit Global Investments Sells 9,957 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $77.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

