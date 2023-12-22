Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 2,519 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $37,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,458.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 64,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $261.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

