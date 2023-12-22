Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 125 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.04. The company has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

