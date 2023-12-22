SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,015 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 7.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.90% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $158,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $65.16. 169,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,429. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

