Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is RFG Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,323 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 6.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 3.21% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $134,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 52,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,802. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

