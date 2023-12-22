RFG Advisory LLC Sells 11,296 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SCHD traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. 482,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

