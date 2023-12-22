Martin Capital Advisors LLP Acquires 43 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.9% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $781.30. 70,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,234. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $399.29 and a 12-month high of $781.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $677.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $658.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

