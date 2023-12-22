RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $82.01 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

