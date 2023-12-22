Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,994 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

