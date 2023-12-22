The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.