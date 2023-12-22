Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

