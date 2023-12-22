Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $3,083,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,696,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,660,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,552 shares of company stock valued at $195,997,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.45. The company had a trading volume of 236,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.86. The company has a market capitalization of $257.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

