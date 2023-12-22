Columbus Macro LLC Sells 696 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.