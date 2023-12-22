Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 6,852 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.46. The company had a trading volume of 249,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

