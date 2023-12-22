Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Trimmed by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Paychex were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.32 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

