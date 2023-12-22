Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.67. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

