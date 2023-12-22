Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 263.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NIKE were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 11.9 %

NKE stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.42.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

