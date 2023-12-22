Crane Advisory LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crane Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $261.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.05. The stock has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

