Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $41,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $310.00 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.33 and its 200 day moving average is $284.10. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

