Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SCHM opened at $74.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.