Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.42.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $491.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

