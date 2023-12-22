Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

MGK stock opened at $259.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.05 and its 200 day moving average is $237.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $261.78.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

