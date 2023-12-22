WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 227 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WFA Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.12.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.