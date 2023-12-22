Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,017 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $206,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $279.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.55. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

