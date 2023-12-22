Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $957.55 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $955.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $941.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

