Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $106,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,127.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $942.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $888.62. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $542.45 and a one year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

