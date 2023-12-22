SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 359.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,552 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $52,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $290.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $298.27. The firm has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

