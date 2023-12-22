Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University trimmed its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,824 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Redfin were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Redfin by 3,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 2,006,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,714 shares of company stock worth $641,975. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

