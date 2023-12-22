Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $59.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,033 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.4% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $59,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $39.35. 2,356,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,870,734. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.