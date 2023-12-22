Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGT stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $484.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $486.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.42.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

