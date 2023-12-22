City Holding Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $217.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $175.70 and a 12-month high of $219.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

