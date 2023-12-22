iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.