Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,438 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,377,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 464,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,092. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

