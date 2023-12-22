PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $252.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

