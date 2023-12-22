OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $154.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $158.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $416.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.