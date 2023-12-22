Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 5,815 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SCHV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.94.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
