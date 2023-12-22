Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,244 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

