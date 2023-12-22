Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.79. 13,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,385. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

