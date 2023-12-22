Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.962 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

